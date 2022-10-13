Suspect arrested in homicide on B Street in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A suspect has been arrested in the homicide that took place on B Street in the Stratmoor Hills area of El Paso County this week following a fire inside an illegal encampment.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office 64-year-old Gregory Paul Lee is facing a charge of first-degree murder for allegedly stabbing to death Jose Delgado-Diaz behind a nightclub in the area.

El Paso Sheriff's Deputies, the Stratmoor Fire Department, and other fire agencies responded to a fire at an illegal camp near B Street in unincorporated El Paso County. Several RVs and other cars were found engulfed in flames.

That same day, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about a man who appeared to be shot but deputies discovered he was stabbed.

Multiple witnesses interviewed about the fire identified a man matching Delgado-Diaz's description as the person who started the fire, according to the sheriff's office.

KOAA News5's Andy Koen looked into how illegal encampments have shined a light on the rising cost of living in the Pikes Peak area which can lead to these types of establishments.

