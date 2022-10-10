Watch Now
Death investigation underway on B St in Colorado Springs

Posted at 8:36 AM, Oct 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-10 10:44:52-04

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation into a death reported early Monday morning in the Stratmoor Hills area.

Watch for officers and other emergency personnel just west of I-25 along B St near the intersection with Crestridge Ave.

Details on the investigation are not yet available. News5 has a crew on the way to the scene to learn more about the incident.

Earlier this morning there was a reported fire near that intersection involving a homeless encampment.

Additionally, the Stratmoor Hills Water and Sanitation reports there is a water main break on Hampton S that is impacting the Hampton Village Apartments.

Anyone living in the complex may experience low water pressure.

