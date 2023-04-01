Watch Now
Surveillance video from Club Q shooting will not be released to the public

Local artist spray paints %22Club Q Strong%22 mural.jpg
KOAA News5
Posted at 10:35 PM, Mar 31, 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — The surveillance video from the night of the Club Q shooting will not be released to the public. The decision came in a court hearing on Friday, following a discussion between the defense and the prosecution.

Although the video will not be released, it has been submitted as evidence in the case against the Club Q shooting suspect.

The suspect is due back in court on Fri. April 21 for a hearing, a little over a month before the scheduled arraignment on May 30.
