Surveillance video from Club Q shooting will not be released to the public

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — The surveillance video from the night of the Club Q shooting will not be released to the public. The decision came in a court hearing on Friday, following a discussion between the defense and the prosecution.

Although the video will not be released, it has been submitted as evidence in the case against the Club Q shooting suspect.

The suspect is due back in court on Fri. April 21 for a hearing, a little over a month before the scheduled arraignment on May 30.

