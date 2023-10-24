Support Trails, Open Space, and Parks program with the 2024 'Discover COS Calender'

COLORADO SPRINGS, COS — A new option is available for those looking to continue to support the future creation of open spaces in trails in the Colorado Springs area.

The City of Colorado Springs announced Monday the release of the 2024 Discover Colorado Springs Calendar. The previously exclusive calendar showcases some of the best work from the winners of the 11th Discover Colorado Springs Photo Contest. This year's theme was "Celebrate the Seasons".

This year the city is opening up the calendar to the public to purchase with the proceeds directly benefiting the Trails, Open Space, and Parks (TOPS) program.

“This calendar is a compilation of the best of the best scenery in our city, and these photos showcase our beautiful natural spaces and the wildlife that lives there,” said Mayor Yemi Mobolade. “It’s no secret that our parks, trails, and open spaces are the places that make Colorado Springs a great place to live – they are what set our city apart.”

The City also offers a select few national park-themed open space posters that benefit the program as well. The Discover COS 2024 Calendar starts at $15.00. If you purchase an item pick-up is available at the Parks administration building located at 1401 Recreation Way.

City of Colorado Springs Voters said yes to extending the TOPS program back in April of 2023 with nearly 80% of voters passing the extension.

The TOPS extension pushes the authorization of 0.1% of sales and use tax in Colorado Springs to be used for the program until 2045. Since its inception in 1997, the TOPS program has conserved more than 7,500 acres of open space, built 66 parks, and constructed 50 miles of trails according to the City of Colorado Springs.

