Calling all photographers! Submit your photos for the 2024 Discover Colorado Springs calendar

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services Department is currently accepting photo submissions to go in the 11th edition of the Discover COS calendar.

The annual Discover COS calendar shows off the natural beauty of the city's open spaces, trails, and parks. In order to match that theme, PRCS is looking for pictures that "highlight colorful Colorado and the beauty...display[ed] through all four seasons".

"Celebrate the Season" is the 2024 theme.

Those looking to participate in the contest must follow all park rules and regulations, including leaving no trace behind while going to capture photos.

All photos have to be received by 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sep 7. Submissions can be sent via email to calendar@coloradosprings.gov or dropped off or mailed to 1401 Recreation Way.

Winning entries will be announced Tuesday, Oct 10 and awards will be given to selected photographers.

Following the announcement, calendars will be able to be purchased here.

Click here for more information, including photography guidelines.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.