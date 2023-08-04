Support trails and open spaces under the stars, at the Starlight Spectacular

The Starlight Spectacular fundraiser for the Trails and Open Space Coalition (TOSC) happens outdoors and after dark.

“You’re looking at the stars, you’re seeing the rocks against the sky, it is really marvelous,” said TOSC Executive Director, Susan Davies.

The event also includes pit stops along the way with music, food, and fun.

"They'll light up their bikes, they'll light up their tennis shoes, they'll wear costumes."

It is the largest fundraiser of the year for TOSC and essential for funding the non-profit’s mission.

With just four full-time staff it leverages volunteers and collaboration.

"We do it with a lot of partners. I mean, we truly are a coalition,” said Davies, “We work with other conservation groups in town to get good work done,"

Everyone is invited to the Saturday, August 5th event.

Advanced registration is online or in person on the day of the event.

Click here for details.

