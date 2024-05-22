Sunset Amphitheater in Colorado Springs will soon have a different name

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Sunset Amphitheater going up in north Colorado Springs will soon have a different name. Notes Live, the company building the outdoor music venue, tells us a national company has bought the naming rights.

The venue, which was first proposed in September of 2022, received push back from neighbors in the Northgate neighborhood.

Residents living in the neighborhood then filed a lawsuit against Notes Live, which was dismissed in January.

The company plans to unveil the new name of the amphitheater in a few weeks.

The first concert is a little less than three months away as One Republic is set to perform on Friday, August 9. Earlier this month, Notes Live told News5 they were on track to have the venue completed for the event.

