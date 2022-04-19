Summer parking reservations coming for the top of Pikes Peak

COLORADO SPRINGS — If you want to drive to the top of Pikes Peak this summer you will need to plan ahead to get a parking space. There is a new reservation system starting for the summer season.

Driving up America’s Mountain has long been popular. Now with the new visitor center it is getting even more crowded.

The updates include paved parking, It is an improvement, only on a mountain peak it is not much of an expansion. Parking reservations are a way to spread out arrivals. “Definitely think it’s more convenient to get like a reservation,” said Naomi Olmos who is visiting the Pike Peak Region from Texas, “It’ll be easier to find parking and then again we won’t have to waste time to try and find a parking spot.”

The reservations are for parking, not the visitor center. That means visitors who take The Cog, hike, or bike will not be impacted.

The reservation requirement starts May 27th, which is the Friday of Memorial Day weekend. Sign up slots open up the first of May.