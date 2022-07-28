Summer flash floods require extra caution

COLORADO SPRINGS — Mid summer often brings potential for afternoon flash floods in Southern Colorado. Rescue crews get called out a lot to help people stuck in fllod waters.

“You don’t want to go in there,” said Captain Bill Hull with Colorado Springs Fire Department, “I mean when that water’s moving, especially through town, you don’t want to be in it. There are too many things to hang you up.”

Hull is part of the fire department’s heavy teams leadership. He teaches swift water rescue skills. “We train our guys to stay out of the water.” Getting in the water is last resort.

They are trained to first try and reach for someone while on something solid and pull them to safety. The second option is tossing something like a rope. The last resort is getting into the water and trying to swim to a victim.

The protocol for rescue crews is a warning to the public—do everything you can to stay out of flood water.

