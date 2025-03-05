Study ranks Colorado in top 10 states for time it takes to save for a house

(KOAA) — There are a lot of great resources for first-time homebuyers in Colorado, but if you take those resources out of the equation it can take some time to save up for a down payment. According to a new study, Colorado ranks in the top 10 states for the amount of time it can take.

There are benefits and downsides to first-time homebuyer programs, News5 recommends doing your own research on the topic, but NerdWallet has compiled a list of resources for Colorado you can viewe here. The Colorado Housing and Finance Authority (CHFA) also sponsors homebuyer education classes throughout the state, click here for more info on those classes or click here for information on how to get a CHFA loan.

A new study from Cinch Home Services analyzed data from the U.S. government on the monthly expenditure of residents in each state before comparing this to the median house price. The monthly savings and the time to save for a deposit of 10% were then calculated to determine the ranking. If you put homebuyer programs aside, the report found that in Colorado the time to save for a deposit is about four years and nine months. That compares to South Dakota, where the report found people have to save for about one year and nine months.

You can see the full rankings in the chart below and the methodology at the bottom of this article.

State Average Monthly Income

Cost of Deposit

Monthly Savings

Time to Save for a Deposit

Hawaii

$4,857

$84,640

$425

16 years, 7 months

California

$5,762

$72,580

$739

8 years, 2 months

Utah

$4,670

$51,770

$664

6 years, 6 months

Oregon

$4,886

$48,480

$680

5 years, 11 months

Arizona

$4,691

$41,120

$598

5 years, 9 months

Nevada

$4,880

$44,110

$677

5 years, 5 months

Florida

$5,081

$38,100

$596

5 years, 4 months

Idaho

$4,414

$42,860

$688

5 years, 2 months

Georgia

$4,407

$32,300

$550

4 years, 11 months

Colorado

$5,848

$55,030

$967

4 years, 9 months

Massachusetts

$6,342

$57,080

$1,046

4 years, 7 months

Washington

$5,935

$57,600

$1,060

4 years, 6 months

Delaware

$4,899

$35,970

$684

4 years, 5 months

Montana

$4,758

$39,230

$763

4 years, 3 months

Rhode Island

$4,985

$41,180

$805

4 years, 3 months

New York

$5,703

$42,020

$928

3 years, 9 months

Maryland

$5,390

$41,360

$916

3 years, 9 months

New Hampshire

$5,818

$41,540

$929

3 years, 9 months

New Jersey

$5,931

$46,100

$1,043

3 years, 8 months

North Carolina

$4,583

$30,860

$719

3 years, 7 months

Vermont

$4,955

$33,200

$780

3 years, 7 months

Maine

$4,843

$31,070

$733

3 years, 6 months

South Carolina

$4,273

$27,290

$649

3 years, 6 months

Virginia

$5,376

$38,290

$936

3 years, 5 months

Alaska

$5,495

$34,750

$865

3 years, 4 months

New Mexico

$4,164

$25,630

$648

3 years, 4 months

Tennessee

$4,745

$30,730

$838

3 years, 1 month

Texas

$5,012

$29,690

$846

2 years, 11 months

Minnesota

$5,271

$32,860

$943

2 years, 11 months

Michigan

$4,551

$23,610

$723

2 years, 9 months

Kentucky

$4,145

$21,180

$650

2 years, 9 months

Wisconsin

$4,819

$27,250

$850

2 years, 8 months

Alabama

$4,079

$21,660

$689

2 years, 7 months

Missouri

$4,661

$23,360

$777

2 years, 6 months

Indiana

$4,560

$22,590

$756

2 years, 6 months

Louisiana

$4,469

$21,560

$729

2 years, 6 months

Pennsylvania

$5,068

$25,990

$900

2 years, 5 months

Connecticut

$6,343

$36,780

$1,274

2 years, 5 months

West Virginia

$4,006

$16,370

$573

2 years, 5 months

Mississippi

$3,817

$16,980

$607

2 years, 4 months

Illinois

$5,252

$26,330

$949

2 years, 4 months

Ohio

$4,576

$22,020

$808

2 years, 3 months

Arkansas

$4,357

$19,570

$803

2 years, 0 months

Oklahoma

$4,622

$20,860

$889

1 year, 11 months

Wyoming

$6,058

$29,870

$1,284

1 year, 11 months

Iowa

$4,713

$21,330

$918

1 year, 11 months

Nebraska

$5,351

$24,520

$1,061

1 year, 11 months

Kansas

$4,925

$21,980

$975

1 year, 11 months

North Dakota

$5,437

$24,670

$1,136

1 year, 10 months

South Dakota

$5,551

$26,820

$1,265

1 year, 9 months



METHODOLOGY FROM CINCH HOME SERVICES:

Using data from bea.gov and census.gov, the most affordable states to save for a house were determined.

The median price of a house and the cost of rent in each state were retrieved from the American Community Survey (ACS). House prices were multiplied by 10% to find the cost of a typical deposit. The median cost of essential spending, such as healthcare, groceries, and transportation, was then retrieved from bea.gov.

The per capita disposable personal income in each state was retrieved from bea.gov. From this, essential spending and rent were subtracted. The remaining monthly disposable income was multiplied by 50% to calculate the amount that can be saved per month.

The time to save for a house in each state was then calculated by dividing the cost of a deposit by the average monthly savings. The states were then ranked by this metric.





Bill would allow credit unions to buy state banks in Colorado A group of lawmakers is putting forth proposed legislation that would allow credit unions to purchase state banks. Bill would allow credit unions to buy banks in Colorado

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.