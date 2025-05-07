Study contracted by Town of Palmer Lake outlines impact of proposed Buc-ee's

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KOAA) — An independent study, contracted by the Town of Palmer Lake, outlines the impact a proposed Buc-ee's store would have.

If the annexation is approved, Buc-ee's would open off of I-25 and County Line Road late next year.

Economic and Planning Systems, which has an office in Denver, did the report.

It outlines that in the first full year, Buc-ee's would generate more than $955,000 of sales tax revenue and nearly $230,000 in property tax revenue.

Buc-ee's would also pay the water department, which is separate from the town's general fund, an estimated amount of more than $323,000 per year for water use.

The report mentions that Buc-ee's would likely ask the town for tax incentives for the development. Previous arrangements in other cities had an average rebate of about 1% for more than 20 years.

According to the report, the town will have to increase its budget for the following by about 24% of what it is now:



police

fire

roads

water

The town would also have to spend nearly $6 million initially to improve water facilities and upgrade equipment for the following:

police

fire

roads

The report goes on to say Buc-ee's would invest nearly $11 million in transportation improvements as part of the development costs.

