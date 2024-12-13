Students in Pueblo School District 60 are performing better academically

PUEBLO — Students at six schools in Pueblo are performing better academically.

Academic ratings are based on state test scores, and last year, students at Baca, Bradford, Columbian, and Morton elementary schools, along with Bessemer Academy and Freed Expeditionary School had better test scores.

Academic ratings help school leaders decide how to steer schools in a positive direction.

Dr. Barbara Kimzey, the D60 superintendent, says "our focus is on really assuring that we provide teachers with instructional leadership with the tools that they need really focusing on the needs of teachers in the classroom what do teachers need to best reach their students."

The Colorado Department of Education's data shows Pueblo School District 60 has two schools with the state's lowest rating, but the district is working with those schools to improve their scores.





