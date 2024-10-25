Students in Pueblo County get to be 'Fire Chief for a Day' Thursday

PUEBLO COUNTY — Five lucky students in Pueblo County got to be fire bosses Thursday. They were picked to be Fire Chief for a Day.

They had to write essays about why they should be a Fire Chief for a Day. News5 spoke with a few of the winners about what firefighters mean to them.

"I feel like they really help out the community, and do a lot of stuff for the community," said Ethan Oseipoku, who participated in Fire Chief for a Day. "You can put out fires, ride a fire truck, and you can also save people and animals."

The students were treated to the following:



lunch

rides in the fire trucks

a magic show

