Student-led pep band brings 'RAMbunctious' energy to Green Mountain High School

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Students at Green Mountain High School have a new way to showcase their school spirit.
Reid Pluess, a senior at Green Mountain, formed a 25-person pep band as a part of his senior capstone project. The band is called RAMbunctious in honor of the school's mascot — the ram.
“It’s pretty much a band in the stands, and they play hype songs just to hype up the team," Pluess explained. "It's just a hype squad for the football or basketball team, whatever sport you're doing."
Green Mountain's band is different than other high school bands. While most bands are under the leadership of a faculty member, RAMbunctious is student-led.
“This is all student-run, which is a lot different than other high schools. Usually, their band director runs it. The problem with having a pep band during basketball season is the musical band director usually has to run a pit for the musical. But I was able to take that opportunity to say, 'I could run this.' It's a huge thing for me going into college wanting to be a music director," said Pluess.
Denver7 photojournalist Richard Butler talked to the RAMbunctious teens in the video below.