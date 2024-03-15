Stuck at home but not stuck indoors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — While many people stuck at home during this March blizzard, several found ways to get outdoors.

Students Jackson, Evelyn, and Heidi spent part of their snow day sledding down a big hill near Corporate Plaza Drive.

"It's steep, it has some womps, and there's a big parking lot," Jackson said.

The trio also found a few twigs and quickly pulled together a snowman.

"Usually we build a giant one, we almost built one like," Jackson said reaching his arms in the air to show the size. "It was really big high."

"It was taller than my dad," Evelyn added.

The kids were to spend the day playing because "you don't have to have homework and you don't have to spend six hours at school not doing anything fun," Heidi added.

Earl Miller had a busy morning. Well, he did until a blade broke on his snow blower.

"It was only 50 percent water," he joked about the very wet snow.

Miller used his blower to clear the sidewalks and driveways for a half dozen of his neighbors.

"This snow is wet, with snow over the top and that freezes underneath," Miller said. "And that makes it very difficult for any kind of, I don't care if you have a hand shovel, or my snow blower, it's hard to get up."

He said clearing the snow for his neighbors is a service he's happy to provide.

"I really like to do the ones that give me cookies," he added with a smile.

Like the children, Miller is happy to see the snow. Albeit for different reasons.

"I'm glad we're getting the snow, I'm getting it where it's going to stay for a while, a couple days anyhow."

News 5 has been building a map of popular sledding hills around the community.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE MAP

If you know of a good location that we're missing, share it with us! Send an email tip to news@koaa.com or give us a comment on our social media pages.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.