StubHub to refund more than 8,000 Coloradans for canceled events due to pandemic

DENVER — StubHub will provide refunds to more than 8,000 Colorado customers who purchased tickets under the company's pre-pandemic refund policy before the events were canceled due to COVID-19, Attorney General Phil Weiser announced Tuesday morning.

Weiser announced the settlement along with attorneys general of Arizona, Arkansas, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Ohio, Virginia, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia.

The massive ticket reselling company initially refused to issue refunds for canceled concerts, sport events and more. Typically, as outlined in its "FanProtect Guarantee," StubHub would offer customers full refunds for tickets if the event was canceled. But in March 2020, it started denying requests for refunds and instead told customers they'd receive credit equal to 120% of their purchases for future events and denied their requests for refunds, according to Weiser.

In May 2021, after multiple states began a coordinated investigation, StubHub reversed its decision and told customers if they had purchased a ticket before March 25, 2020 for a canceled event, they'd receive a full refund.

The settlement means that StubHub will provide $3,120,442 in refunds to 8,688 Coloradans.

Weiser said those consumers shouldn't be out of the money if the service was never provided.

"My office is committed to protecting consumers, and we will continue to take action to ensure that consumers, like those of Stubhub, receive the refunds they are owed," he said.

The settlement also requires StubHub to clearly disclose modifications to its refund policies before a consumer agrees to it, honor that policy in the case of a cancellation, and promptly process refund requests, according to Weiser.

Colorado consumers who believe they are entitled to a refund but haven't heard from StubHub can contact the company at 866-788-2482 or the Colorado Department of Law at 800-222-4444. Click here to read the settlement in full.