Stryker combat vehicles from Fort Carson on their way to the southern border

FORT CARSON — Several new Stryker combat vehicles from Fort Carson are on their way to the southern border. They were sent out from the Mountain Post Wednesday.

These vehicles will serve as part of NORTHCOM's operation to help with immigration enforcement.

Service members cannot directly enforce immigration law, but they are allowed to help U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents with the following:



detect illegal crossings

analyze intelligence

conduct aerial reconnaissance

A recent order will allow CBP agents to be transported on these vehicles.

WATCH: U.S. Customs and Border Protection are to be transported using military vehicles

___





One dead following crash on the north east side of Colorado Springs Tuesday One person is dead following a crash on the north east side of the city, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). One dead following crash on the north east side of Colorado Springs Tuesday

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.