Stryker combat vehicles from Fort Carson on their way to the southern border

Soldiers from 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, test drive two Strykers, Jan. 29, 2020, during a Stryker drivers training course on Fort Carson, Colorado. The course was hosted by Soldiers from the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Inf. Div. to help prepare Soldiers from 2IBCT for their conversion to a Stryker brigade. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Neysa Canfield)
FORT CARSON — Several new Stryker combat vehicles from Fort Carson are on their way to the southern border. They were sent out from the Mountain Post Wednesday.

These vehicles will serve as part of NORTHCOM's operation to help with immigration enforcement.

Service members cannot directly enforce immigration law, but they are allowed to help U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents with the following:

  • detect illegal crossings
  • analyze intelligence
  • conduct aerial reconnaissance

A recent order will allow CBP agents to be transported on these vehicles.

