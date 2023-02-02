Structure fire in Security-Widefield leaves two dogs dead

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, CO — A residential structure fire left multiple roads closed Tuesday evening as crews responded to a structure fire located on Marquette Drive in the Security-Widefield area.

The Security Fire Protection District reported that the cause of the fire was accidental. Two dogs died inside the residence as a result of the fire.

The house is considered to be a total loss. The homeowners were able to stay with a family member according to the department.

