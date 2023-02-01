Watch Now
Structure fire in Security-Widefield leaves multiple roads closed Tuesday evening

KOAA
Residential fire in the Security-Widefield area on January 31st, 2023.
IMG_0210.jpg
Posted at 10:05 PM, Jan 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-01 00:05:20-05

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, CO — A residential structure fire left multiple roads closed Tuesday evening.

Crews responded to a structure fire located on Marquette Drive in the Security-Widefield area.

Security-Widefield fire January 31st, 2023.

Due to the nature of the scene roads have been closed at Marquette Drive and Morningside Drive, as well as Morningside and Ponderosa Drive according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

There is no word as to what the cause of the fire was and if anyone was injured.

News5 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article as more is learned.
