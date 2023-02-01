Structure fire in Security-Widefield leaves multiple roads closed Tuesday evening

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, CO — A residential structure fire left multiple roads closed Tuesday evening.

Crews responded to a structure fire located on Marquette Drive in the Security-Widefield area.

Due to the nature of the scene roads have been closed at Marquette Drive and Morningside Drive, as well as Morningside and Ponderosa Drive according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Active residential fire in the 500 block of Marquette Drive in Security. @Securityfire1 on scene. Road closure at Marquette Dr. and Morningside Dr. as well as Morningside and Ponderosa. Media related questions should be directed to Security Fire Department. pic.twitter.com/JS8Njob6x8 — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) February 1, 2023

There is no word as to what the cause of the fire was and if anyone was injured.

News5 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article as more is learned.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.