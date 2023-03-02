Stratmoor Hills Fire District responded to a homeless camp fire Thursday afternoon

EL PASO COUNTY, CO — A fire burned in a field behind the U-Pull-&-Pay in the Stratmoor area Thursday afternoon.

The U-Pull-&-Pay is located of of CanAm Highway near the Stratmoor Valley Park and Trailhead.

There was no structural damage reported at the fire. According to the Stratmoor Fire Protection District, the cause of the fire was from a warming fire that got out of control at a homeless camp.

The fire is now contained, and the Fire Protection District is on scene cleaning up hotspots.

