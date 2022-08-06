Storms trigger flash flood warnings in Larimer County

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A flash flood warning is in effect for southern and central Larimer County, and crews are monitoring rising water along some roads.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office said it is monitoring the flooding along Buckhorn Road (County Road 44H) and Stove Prairie Road (County Road 27). All residents around the area should pay attention to the weather conditions and rising water levels, the sheriff's office said.

This applies to residents who live east of Pennock Pass along Buckhorn Road down to Stove Prairie Road and south along County Road 27 to the Masonville and Bobcat Ridge area.



The sheriff's office said other areas of concern include Moody Hill, Crystal Mountain, Moondance Way, Stringtown Gulch and Big Bear.

The National Weather Service said at 4:36 p.m. there was "significant" flash flooding along Buckhorn Creek, with reports of water surging 2-3 feet that is headed downstream toward Masonville.

⚠️Significant flash flooding is occurring along Buckhorn Creek in Larimer County in vicinity of the Cameron Peak burn area! Reports of 2-3 foot surge of water. Will affect areas downstream toward Masonville.



⚠️Significant flash flooding is occurring along Buckhorn Creek in Larimer County in vicinity of the Cameron Peak burn area! Reports of 2-3 foot surge of water. Will affect areas downstream toward Masonville.

Anybody who lives around the impacted streets should stay ready to leave the area or climb to higher ground. Never try to walk or drive across flooded roadways.

Multiple flash flood warnings are in effect in the county, according to the National Weather Service out of Boulder.

Natonal Weather Service

One, which is effecting southern Larimer County, is in place until 5 p.m. Around 3:30 p.m., a Doppler radar indicated that a thunderstorm with heavy rain was moving across the southern part of the county. Flash flooding of small creeks and streams is expected, NWS reported.

Around the same time, a second warning was issued for central Larimer County — including Pingree Park, Hourglass Reservoir, Fish Creek, and Sky Ranch — for the same reasons. The expected rainfall rate in this area is 0.5 inches to 1 inch in an hour. NWS said flash flooding was occurring across this area as of 4:18 p.m., according to emergency management. NWS said this is "a life-threatening situation."

This second warning will expire at 7:30 p.m.

Both warnings include the Cameron Peak Fire burn scar.