Storm damage in Divide leaves downed power lines and uprooted trees after possible tornado

DIVIDE COLO. (KOAA) — Downed power lines and a trail of debris marked the path of what may have been a tornado that touched down north of Divide in Teller County.

Eric Patton, a resident of nearly nine years, said he was shocked to return home and find a completely changed landscape.

“I just left the house 20 minutes earlier,” said Patton. “When I came back, trees were down everywhere. I was told no homes were damaged, but I can't believe that, just because of what I see. You know, with all the trees being down, uprooted.”

Dennis Luttrell, Director of the Divide Fire Protection District, added that the storm changed the view in an eerie way.

“You can probably see this beautiful view of the Peak, that didn’t exist until all these trees were knocked down," said Lutterll. "So, now we have this lovely view, but at the expense of all this damage.”

The storm also knocked over mailboxes and fences and power outages followed as utility crews raced to respond.

Teller County Commissioner Dan Williams said first responders, public works, and deputies arrived quickly after the storm hit.

“We blocked roads shortly after the tornado because trees were down and we had live power lines across the area,” said Williams in a phone interview. “Big shout out to CORE Electric and the other linemen working to restore power. You can still see some poles leaning at a 45-degree angle along Highway 24 where it came through.”

Williams said several tree service companies, who normally charge fees, were out helping residents for free.

“We saw neighbors helping neighbors with chainsaws, clearing what they could,” he said. “That kind of community effort means everything.”

No injuries were reported and power has since been restored. The focus now turns to clearing debris and preventing new risks.

“Tomorrow (Wednesday), we have a lot of trees to move,” said Williams. “The county has a slash site and chippers to help reduce the fire risk as this debris starts to dry out. We're also making sure we didn’t miss any residents who may still need help.”

Williams is also urging residents to thoroughly inspect their homes for damage, especially rooftops.

“Look at your home closely, particularly the roof,” he advised. “Metal roofs can lift up and screws can loosen. I saw cedar shake shingles blown off some homes. If you have insurance, report any damage as soon as you can.”

He acknowledged that not all residents are in a position to do so.

“We’ve been open with the state about this, around 10% of our population can’t get fire insurance or have been denied coverage," said Williams. "It’s a real issue. We’re encouraging folks who do have insurance to check their policy and act fast. These events are becoming more common.”

___

Severe storms begin to pick up Tuesday heading into the evening hours Skies will begin to turn stormy and unsettled as early as the lunch hour. That's when we expect the first round of storms to develop along the Front Range. For the Pikes Peak Region and I-25 corridor, our main window for severe weather will come between 1-6 pm. Severe storms begin to pick up Tuesday heading into the evening hours

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.