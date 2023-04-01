Watch Now
Stoplights were damaged by high winds, delaying traffic Friday morning

Posted at 8:38 PM, Mar 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-31 22:38:48-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — High winds knocked down stoplights at North Academy Blvd. and Jamboree Dr. this morning. Police had N. Academy Blvd. shut down for several blocks while crews worked to repair the damage.

Another traffic light was hanging into traffic on Powers Blvd. this morning.

The high winds made the repairs challenging at both locations. The lights are functioning again, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

