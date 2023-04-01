Stoplights were damaged by high winds, delaying traffic Friday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — High winds knocked down stoplights at North Academy Blvd. and Jamboree Dr. this morning. Police had N. Academy Blvd. shut down for several blocks while crews worked to repair the damage.

Another traffic light was hanging into traffic on Powers Blvd. this morning.

2 lanes of traffic closed northbound Powers Bl just north of Constitution Av due to street lights hanging in traffic. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) March 31, 2023

The high winds made the repairs challenging at both locations. The lights are functioning again, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

