Stolen vehicle chase leads to multiple crashes, suspect detained by onlookers

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — A stolen vehicle chase led to multiple crashes Thursday afternoon.

According to Colorado Springs Police, the incident began near the 800 block of South Circle Drive where a suspect stole a Jeep while the owner was warming it up. This is also known as a puffer vehicle.

The vehicle owner proceeded to chase the suspect in the vehicle on foot as they drove away. During the initial chase, the suspect hit a vehicle.

The suspect continued to drive down Circle Drive, approaching East Fountain Blvd. where they rear-ended another vehicle.

The driver then proceeded to do donuts in a nearby parking lot before hitting a light pole. The driver of the Jeep then reentered Circle Drive before striking another vehicle on Fountain Blvd. rolling it over.

The suspect ran on foot from the scene before being chased down and detained by people at the scene before officers arrived.

All that is known about the suspect at this time is that he is a 31-year-old male with multiple warrants, and he is facing charges of motor vehicle theft, 5 counts of reckless driving, and potentially assault as a result of this incident.

It is unclear if anyone was injured as a result of this incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is learned.

