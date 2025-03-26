Statewide alert issued for woman missing in southern Colorado

WALSENBURG, Colo. (KOAA) — A statewide alert was issued in Colorado late Tuesday night for a woman last seen in Walsenburg.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) shared a photo of 61-year-old Snow White. She was last seen Sunday at about 7 p.m. in Walsenburg and may be driving a bronze 2018 Toyota Highlander with Colorado license plate DAW-906.

"Law Enforcement Officers have concerns for her safety and mental health," the CBI included in a social media post.

You are asked to call 911 if you see her.





Pueblo City Council approves 'sit-lie' ordinance on first reading Pueblo City Council members voted unanimously to move a sit-lie ordinance to a second and final vote next month. Pueblo City Council members voted to move sit-lie ordinance to second vote

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.