State Supreme Court rules 11th Judicial District Attorney will be disbarred

COLORADO — Linda Stanley, the 11th Judicial District Attorney, has been disbarred by a Colorado Supreme Court disciplinary board.

Stanley serves over the following Colorado counties:



Fremont

Custer

Park

Chaffee

The disciplinary board ruled that Stanley violated attorney conduct rules while prosecuting two cases, one of which was brought against Barry Morphew.

Morphew was charged in connection to the disappearance of his wife, Suzanne Morphew, who he reported missing in 2020.

The charges against Barry Morphew were dropped in 2022 after a judge barred prosecutors from presenting their key witnesses. The judge said it was because prosecutors failed to follow rules for turning over evidence in his favor.

Suzanne Morphew's remains were found in Saguache County in September, 2023.

The disbarment takes effect in 35 days. Stanley can appeal the decision during that window.

