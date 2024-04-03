State grants boosting wildfire mitigation in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Wildfire mitigation in Colorado Springs just got a big boost.

Colorado Springs Fire Department gets just over a half million dollars out of $7.2 million awarded from the state’s Forest Restoration and Wildfire Risk Mitigation (FRWRM) grant program.

Grants are going to 31 projects in 17 counties across the state.

“Colorado is a leader in wildfire prevention, mitigation and response and we continue working to ensure our communities have the resources they need. This new support will protect people, homes, and infrastructure and reduce wildfire threats,” said Governor Jared Polis.

In Colorado Springs the half million dollars of grant money just awarded by the state will help with public land mitigation projects.

The fire department is investing in a large piece of equipment called a masticator for removing vegetation in large open spaces.

“That equipment is going to help us be able to do more mitigation work in house with our crews at a lower cost,” said Colorado Springs Fire Department, Wildfire Mitigation Program Administrator, Ashley Whitworth

Then there is funding specific to mitigating nearly 80 acres in the Blodgett Open Space.

“We're not a land management agency. So, we don't own the properties that we're mitigating. But we are working hand in hand with the other city departments that own these properties, to get them mitigated,” said Whitworth.

The latest grant funding adds to other grants Colorado Springs Fire Department uses to encourage and assist homeowners with mitigating their private property.

“Fire doesn't know boundaries,” said Whitworth, “Doesn't know city property versus private property or things like that. So the biggest thing homeowners need to do is mitigate.”

It is important to remember that mitigation is not a one-time project.

It is a year to year process.

____

____

