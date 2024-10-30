Starting Line Saturday from the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum to happen this Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS — The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum (USOPM) hosts its monthly Starting Line Saturday event on November 2.

On the first Saturday of every month, the USOPM hosts this event to give the community more insight into what it means to be a part of Team USA.

The itinerary for the event can be found below:

Team Behind the Team Discussion - 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Hear from committee members about their contributions to Team USA's success.

Artifact Demonstrations - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Learn about the history of iconic Team USA items from past games.

Athlete Meet & Greet - 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Have a chance to meet with Olympic weightlifter, Jenny Arthur.

Museum Trivia - All day!

This would be a great opportunity for Colorado residents to visit the new "Game Changers" exhibit that the USOPM unveiled in July. The exhibit highlights some of "the most celebrated American athletes," who were featured in the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Guests can purchase tickets online or in person.

Admission fees:

Adult (13+): $23.95

Child (5-12): $13.95

Child (0-4): Free

College Student with ID: $14.95

Senior (65+) with ID: $19.95

Heroes with ID (includes Military, First Responders, Educators, Healthcare Workers): $19.95

The USOPM is located at 200 South Sierra Madre.





