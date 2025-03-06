Start of Lenten season for Catholics begins with Ash Wednesday

PUEBLO — It's a time of preparations for Catholics around the world. It's Ash Wednesday, which marks the start of the season of Lent.

For the next 40 days, many Catholics will spend time getting ready for Easter, which can include the following:



extra prayer

fasting

acts of charity

News5 went to the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Pueblo as people packed the church to receive ashes on their foreheads.

"It's not an easy season to follow because you're fasting and doing things you are not used to doing during the year, and so you are doing just a little more with your life of faith," said Rev. Derrek Scott, Director at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart.

On this Ash Wednesday, Catholics are also paying attention to Pope Francis's health as he's in the hospital battling pneumonia. Rev. Scott says they are praying for his recovery.

