STARCOM holds first change of command at Peterson Space Force Base Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO — The first-ever change of command happened Thursday at the Space Training and Readiness Command, or STARCOM.

The Space Force held a ceremony earlier today at Peterson Space Force Base.

Brigadier General Timothy Sejba took over from Air Force Major General Shawn Bratton.

The brigadier general talked about the next phase for STARCOM, including the challenges of artificial intelligence.

"We've seen some early examples, again in some of my previous roles but across the different field commands within the Space Force of how we're starting to experiment with how artificial intelligence might be able to enable some faster decision-making, because of the access it'll have to a lot of data from different places," said Sejba.

STARCOM is also preparing to move its headquarters next year from Peterson to Patrick Space Force Base in Florida, but a final decision on that has not been made yet.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.