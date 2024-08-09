Stage One Fire restrictions lifted in El Paso County Friday

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office lifted Stage One Fire restrictions in the county Friday. The restriction was implemented on July 31.

"I appreciate the community’s cooperation and diligence in adhering to the previous restrictions, which were crucial in protecting and preventing wildfires in the Pikes Peak region," said El Paso County Sheriff Joe Roybal.

Activities such as open burning, outdoor smoking and welding were prohibited while the restrictions were in place.

Stage One Fire restrictions in El Paso County

Teller County also issued Stage One Fire restrictions on July 31. At this time, those restrictions are still in effect.

Teller County issues Stage One Fire restrictions

