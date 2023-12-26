St. Nick's Holiday Pepper Hunt rock was found on the southside of Pueblo Tuesday

PUEBLO, Colo. — The rock that was associated with St. Nick's Holiday Pepper Hunt in Pueblo was found Tuesday morning, according to Nick Donovan and Duane Nava.

The Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce & Visit Pueblo made the announcement Tuesday morning after the rock was brought into their office.

Michael and Bethany Webb were this year's lucky winners. They found the rock near the intersection of Bandera Pkwy. & Bridle Trl. which is located on the southside of Pueblo near El Camino.

This year's rock had more than 80 local sponsors, according to the Greater Pueblo Chamber. The rock was valued at $29,295. a check for $16,100, with prizes and gift cards making up the rest of the winning.

On behalf of the St. Nick's Holiday Pepper Hunt $5,000 was donated to United Way.

According to the Greater Pueblo Chamber, Michael Webb is a social studies teacher at Paragon, and Bethany Webb is self-employed. The two just bought a house, and the chamber says they plan to use the money to help with costs, and to also share it with their loved ones.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.