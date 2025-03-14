St. Baldrick's Foundation's head shaving event for cancer research returns to Pueblo West this Saturday

PUEBLO WEST — This Saturday, people of all ages will shave their heads to fundraise money for cancer research.

The annual St. Baldrick's Foundation's head shaving event returns Saturday, March 15 at the VFW post 5812 in Pueblo West, located at 127 East Spaulding Avenue.

The event is from 11a.m. to 8 p.m. Brad Riccillo is the event organizer. He said everyone is welcome to come, even if you are not participating in the head shaving. There will be music, food, and a raffle to win prizes. Riccillo said the goal is to raise $40,000 for childhood cancer research.

“Those kids who get their head shaved or they lose their hair because of chemotherapy or the disease itself, they don’t have a choice. So, when you get your head shaved, you show solidarity with those kids because you wanna let those kids know that you’re not alone in this fight,” said Riccillo.

People can donate in person at the event or on their website.

This will be David Springer’s 10th year participating in St. Baldrick's. Springer shaves his head every March to fundraise for childhood cancer research.

“To me, it means I'm taking a stand against cancer. I'm taking a stand to support St Baldrick's and their research,” said Springer. “If shaving my head will help the child's life, it's worth it.”

It is a tradition Springer shared with his wife Elizabth (Liz). Shaving their heads was something the couple enjoyed doing together.

David Springer

“I've got pictures of us sitting side by side getting our heads shaved,” said Springer.

He said they began participating in St. Baldrick's because of Liz's passion for helping children.

“She was certified as a pediatric nurse,” said Springer. “The nurses there called her Wonder Woman, and I did too.”

The cause became more personal a few years ago when Springer found out both Liz and his son were diagnosed with cancer.

“I have a picture of us together in 2018 that was taken at Austin, Texas, a racetrack, as the last time the three of us ever made a trip together because the next time the three of us were together, it was when my son was in hospice care in March of 2019,” said Springer. “A month later, he died. April 18, nine days later, my wife passed away. March 27, a month before she died, she was getting her hair cut for St. Baldrick's. She never missed a year.”

Springer said he will participate in St. Baldrick's head shaving every year.

“So, it's been important for me to continue that,” said Springer. “I'll keep on doing (it) as long as I can.”

Each dollar raised will go to cancer research which will help a family who is impacted by cancer.

“Cancer research is expensive, but the machines that they have to use to diagnose are expensive, and these machines can lead to earlier diagnostics and treatment of these cancers,” said Springer.

Both Springer and Riccillo encourage everyone to come to the event on Saturday.

