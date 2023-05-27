Springs Utilities and CPW rescue bear cub from Colorado Springs neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO — Colorado Springs Utilities and Colorado Parks and Wildlife helped rescue a bear cub from a Colorado Springs neighborhood Wednesday.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife Southeast Region, the bear cub was in the neighborhood all day on Wednesday before officers Travis Sauder and Phil Gurule came to the rescue. The cub weighed about 15 pounds and looked neglected.

The bear was in a tree but was too high up to be sedated. CPW then called Colorado Springs Utilities for assistance. Nick Freedle with Utilities used a bucket truck to elevate Officer Sauder, who then used a catch pole to bring the cub down safely.

Once the cub was safe, it was taken to CPW's SE Region office. According to CPW, on Thursday, it was taken to the CPW rehab facility, where it will stay until it's old enough to be released back into the wild.

