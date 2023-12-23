Springs Rescue Mission spreads cheer with holiday meal Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The spirit of Christmas was in full force Friday at the Springs Rescue Mission. The mission, which serves meals daily, had turkey and more on the menu Friday.

Springs Rescue Mission says that this was considered a community meal, where everyone was welcome, including people experiencing homeless, people struggling financially, or anyone who just needed some company.

They told News5 that this event gets a lot of support from volunteers who serve the meals to guests at their seats. Springs Rescue Mission also said that the opportunity to serve others is a highlight of their holiday activities.

"Counting your blessings is a cliche, but it means so much more down here with what we have," said Gary Rafferty, a volunteer. "Just having a job or a retirement check or a car with gas in it is so much more than these people have."

The volunteers at Springs Rescue Mission Friday also helped put together Christmas care packages for each of the guests to enjoy after their meal.

