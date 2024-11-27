Springs Rescue Mission prepares for Thanksgiving meal for people experiencing homelessness

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs' homeless shelter, Springs Rescue Mission, is preparing for what volunteers call a Thanksgiving celebration for people experiencing homelessness.

One volunteer at the shelter says she wants to be a part of the celebration to express her gratitude.

"Big dinner, which is going to be exciting," said Raeann Jackson, volunteering at Springs Rescue Mission.

The shelter's kitchen staff was busy preparing for Wednesday's Thanksgiving meal.

Jackson says helping people experiencing homelessness is personal to her.

she says she and her mother were evicted last November, and they lived in a tent.

"We were in a tent out in the middle of nowhere by the lake," Jackson said.

Jackson learned about Springs Rescue Mission's work program in February.

"Folks can voluntarily join and start building stamina and skills that they need... and the confidence that they need," said Travis Williams with Springs Rescue Mission.

Jackson says the program helped her to get out of homelessness.

"My way of being able to give back is to be a part of Thanksgiving dinner and help them," Jackson said.

Springs Rescue Mission is hosting hundreds of people experiencing homelessness for Thanksgiving lunch on Wednesday.

