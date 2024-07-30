Springs Rescue Mission is figuring out ways to keep its clients safe

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A local homeless shelter in Colorado Springs is working to figure out safety measures to keep its clients safe.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), 33-year-old Rocky West is in jail, accused of stabbing and killing a man at the Springs Rescue Mission on Sunday.

The Springs Rescue Mission says the homeless population has gone down. However, more people are coming to the shelter to find services this summer.

News 5 asked the shelter about what it plans to do for its client's safety.

The Springs Rescue Mission declined News 5's interview request.

In a statement, President Jack Briggs said the center will continue working closely with local authorities and first responders to prevent such incidents in the future.

"We've had 24 homicides this year. At this time last year, we are 17," said Caitlin Ford with the CSPD.

Spring Police say their homeless outreach team is working with the shelter right now.

"I know they are talking very closely about numbers that they are seeing

and different challenges that they are facing. Hurdles that they can help us and help them overcome," Ford said.

Ford says a specific group of officers will respond to service calls.

"Sometimes, our homeless outreach team will respond to that. Sometimes, it's going to be DART, which is the Downtown Area Response Team," Ford said.

Both Springs Rescue Mission and Springs Police are investigating how the stabbing happened in the first place. The investigation is ongoing.

Man identified after deadly stabbing in Colorado Springs, suspect arrested

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.