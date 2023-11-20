Springs firefighter hurt battling downtown fire

COLORADO SPRINGS — A firefighter was injured while battling a fire inside a building in downtown Colorado Springs Sunday evening.

Firefighters were called to the building at 114 S. Sierra Madre Street, near the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum, at around 4:30 p.m.

A spokesperson tells News5 that there were flames coming from the front of the abandoned building when they first arrived on scene. The spokesperson says the fire is now under control, but that firefighters will be on scene for several hours watching for hot spots.

A firefighter who responded to the call was injured shortly after arriving. The fire department says the firefighter suffered an extremity injury and is in good condition after being taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

