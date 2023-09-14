Springs based space contractor opens new headquarters

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — The Colorado Springs job market is reaping the benefits of the Biden administration's decision to keep US Space Command here.

Delta Solutions and Strategies held a grand opening celebration today for their new 10,000-square-foot headquarters.

Delta is a defense contractor that provides modeling and simulation training for customers like US Space Command, Northern Command, and the Space Force.

The company's engineers gave a public demonstration of modeling technology used in military exercises that can predict the orbits of satellites and the launch paths of ground-based missiles.

Mark Stafford, President and CEO of Delta Solutions and Strategies explained that the fate of Space Command greatly impacted their business plans.

"So, what it gave us is certainty," Stafford said of the decision. "And that certainty allowed us to open this facility, it allows us to hire here in town, both for US Space Command, USNORTHCOM, and other customers, and also to help people like recruiters, accountants, all of that back office support that supports other people who are out at the bases."

Delta Solutions and Strategies is growing rapidly. The company currently has a staff of around 400 employees, 200 subcontractors, and an annual revenue of around $100 million.

In May, the company was honored by the US Small Business Administration as the Small Business Prime Contractor of the Year for 2023.

