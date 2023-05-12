Local company recognized with national award

A local company received some big recognition recently from the US Small Business Administration. Delta Solutions & Strategies was selected as Small Business Prime Contractor of the Year for 2023.

The company serves multiple clients in the Department of Defense, the largest of which US Space Command. Delta employees perform operations and maintenance duties at military facilities. They also offer advisory services for the DoD, and conduct radar modeling and simulation.

CEO Mark Stafford explained that it was US Space and Space Command who nominated his company for the award.

"It's really and honor when your biggest customer nominates you,” Stafford said. “Thank you to Space Force and US Space Command and everything they did putting the award in, all our customers here in town, you know we have 20 different customers and they all weighed in, so it was great.”

Stafford flew to Washington D.C. at the end of April to accept the award.

Delta Solutions & Strategies is growing very quickly. They are located in 20 different states and company currently has about 100 job openings posted. Stafford said they’re hiring an average of 20 new employees each month.

The company has put out bids on another 15 federal contracts that will be awarded in the next 90 days and he anticipates those proposals will help grow the business even more.

