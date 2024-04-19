Spice Up Spring Food Competition challenges eateries to make Pueblo chile recipe

PUEBLO, Colo. — Some of Pueblo's best eateries are showing off what they can do with the city's prized crop, the chile pepper.

The Spice Up Spring Food Competition was held Friday, and was hosted by the Pueblo Chamber of Commerce.

Restaurants, food trucks, and kitchens across Pueblo County were challenged to put together their best recipes that include the Pueblo chile pepper.

"(It's) just cool to have new stuff, experiment with things," said Drew Milberger with Milberger Farms. "I'm sure when the slopper came out, everybody was, like, weirded out, but it turned out to be the biggest thing, so you can't get the new biggest thing without trying new things."

Farmers began planting the crop earlier this month.

The winner from Friday's competition, Twenty-One Steak, won each category and the competition. They received a plaque, a cash prize, and their recipes will be published in the 30th Anniversary Pueblo Chile & Frijoles cookbook.

Below is a list of their winning dishes for each category:



Appetizer: Crispy Pueblo Chile Braised Pork Belly on top of a Potato au Gratin

Entrée: Rajas Puebla, a modified version of the Cuban beans & rice dish Congri

Dessert: Brownie petit gateau with Pueblo Chile jelly

Cocktail: Pina Picante, featuring candied Pueblo Chile pineapple garnish

