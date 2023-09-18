Speakers to discuss modern day antisemitism at event at Colorado College

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Greenberg Center for Learning and Tolerance in Colorado Springs is hosting a discussion at Colorado College this week about antisemitism in today's world. The speakers include Father John Pawlikowski who was on the original board of the U.S. Holocaust Museum in Washington, DC. and Mr. Scott Levin, the Regional Director of the Anti-Defamation League's Mountain States Region.

The event is called "Remembering for the future: The Holocaust, uniting against hate and building a more compassionate tomorrow." It will be held Wednesday, September 20th at the Celeste Theater at Colorado College at 825 North Cascade Avenue. The doors to the event will open at 6 p.m. and the event will start at 6:30.

The event is free, but registration is required. Register here. https://thegreenbergcenter.org/