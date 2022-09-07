Space Warfighting Center opens in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — "It's more and more important today that we just can't assume that space is a peaceful place where we can put satellites in space and know they will continue to operate unfettered,” said Aerospace Corporation, President and CEO, Steve Isakowitz

Aerospace Corporation is set to open its new Space Warfighting Center out by the Colorado Springs Airport. It comes after a $100 million investment and years to design and build the facility. The number of new science and engineering jobs it brings to Colorado Springs is close to 250.

The new Space Warfighting Center is a speciality facility dedicated to space research and development. It will have its own staff of space scientists and engineers. It also has a unique mission of bringing in innovators from the government, military, schools, and sometimes competing business for collaboration. "That allow for modeling and simulation," said Isakowitz, "We're bringing together some of the best and brightest people in the nation to come together to solve problems working with space command and the U.S. Space Force."

The new facility and the people it will employ is expected to pump $100 million into the local economy by the end of 2023.

