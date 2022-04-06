Space superiority essential: Top military leaders address Space Symposium

COLORADO SPRINGS — “We find ourselves in a period of great competition for space with nations that do not share our views,” said the commander of United States Space Force, General J. Raymond. He told an overflow crowd at the 37th Annual Space Symposium that innovation in space over the next decade is essential for the United States Military’s continued success.

Raymond shared the podium with United States Secretary of the Air Force, Frank Kendall. He also spoke to the importance of “space superiority.” “We have started on the journey and I can assure you that I will do everything I can to move us in the right direction and to accelerate our pace.”

“Control of space is essential if one is to control the air, the sea, and the land,” said Kendall. Space Force is the newest branch of the military created just a few years ago. Both speakers say it is key for the success of all other branches of the military.

“It is not hyperbole to say that we cannot afford to build an Army, a Navy, and Air Force, or a Marine Corp designed to operate without space,” said Raymond.

Military represents one segment of the space industry at the 37th Annual Space Symposium. The event also brings together businesses, researchers, and educators who are shaping the future of space innovation and opportunities.