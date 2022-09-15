Space Force Squadron from Shriever tests Mobile Constellation Control Station readiness

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 4th Operations Space Squadron from Shriever Space Force Base is off to prove they are ready for one of the most essential mission to national security.

"So we can validate for ourselves, for the Space Force and for the Joint Chiefs of Staff that the 4th Operations Space Squadron is ready to respond to any eventuality, anywhere in the world,” said Officer in Charge of Mobile Maintenance, Lieutenant Adam Morgan

The squadron is leaving for a multi-day exercise where they transport and activate a Mobile Constellation Control Station (MCCS).

"This asset, the MCCS is responsible for war time command and control of the most critical strategic networks used by the President of the United States and the nuclear command and control.”

The reference to a constellation is different than a formation of stars.

"When we talk about a constellation we are talking about a group of satellites with a similar function and a similar mission,” said Morgan.

"This is an incredibly important Space Force mission,” said Lieutenant Colonel Brian Dea

The MCCS can be activated to control groups of secure satellites used by the nations highest military leaders to communicate.

For this exercise it is a family of satellites specific to national security for the United States.

The specialized satellite system is controlled though just two secure military locations. One is Schriever Space Force Base in Colorado.

If the locations are threatened, the MCCS system and squadron can deploy to ensure uninterrupted communication. "It's capable of rolling out on a very short time frame,” said Morgan, “The exact details are classified."

"If you lose communication, you're going to lose the fight,” said Dea

The MCCS unit fits in a semi-trailer. It is loaded into a C-17 cargo plane for transport during the exercise.

Part one of the mission is load and go. The second part activates the secured communication system for several days. The capability is to be able to take over communications from anywhere in the world. For the exercise the squadron is going to an undisclosed location in the United States.

The group sent on the mission is a small team of 13. Most are under the age of 25.

"We put a tremendous amount of trust on these young people, but it is trust that is very well placed,” said Dea.

