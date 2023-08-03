Space Command decision brings economic growth potential

COLORADO SPRINGS — The political back and forth on the future home of space command finally decided.

It stays in Colorado Springs.

“We're excited to bring a decision that's been years in the making to a conclusion,” said Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC Chief Operating Officer, Jim Lovewell.

The decision to keep Space Command in Colorado Springs should be a boost to local economic growth.

“Think of all the talent in Colorado and other states, talent who want to come here to invest in working with or in close proximity to Space Command and its missions,” said Lovewell.

Space command itself will be home to as many as 15 hundred civilian and military workers.

Then there are companies and contractors that support the Space Force mission.

Lovewell said companies are well aware that Colorado Springs is now the permanent home of Space Command.

“You do have that opportunity, companies here continuing to grow to support that new mission, that continuing mission. You also have companies that might have been on the fence about coming to Colorado Springs that now have another impetus to come here.”

Ending nearly two years of uncertainty about the future of space command could now add to economic momentum in the Pikes Peak Region.

Chamber & EDC data shows that the military is a multi-billion dollar economic driver in the region.

It accounts for more than 40% of the local economic base.

