Space Base Delta 41 introduced Tuesday, aims to help with national security

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Space Force has a new unit to help with national security. Schriever Space Force Base held a 'stand-up' ceremony to introduce Space Base Delta 41.

The Delta has about 900 members, and most of them are airmen. The purpose of the Delta is to provide support during combat, while also taking care of the infrastructure for weapon systems.

"We have... a very important set of weapon system infrastructure here," said Col. Eric D. Bogue with the United States Space Force. "We do combat support on a daily basis. All those activities from the heating, the power, the cooling, the air, is critically important to our space operational mission and that needs to be first and foremost is our mission readiness from an installation perspective."

Units from this Delta will also be stationed in Hawaii and New Hampshire.

