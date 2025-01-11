Southern Colorado companies were in Las Vegas this week for the Consumer Electronics Show

LAS VEGAS — One of the biggest tech conferences, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) happened in Las Vegas this week. Thousands of people from all over the world came to check out the latest technology.

From Artificial Intelligence (AI) to smart homes and appliances, the CES is a place with overwhelming new technologies. There are companies in southern Colorado pushing boundaries with their own design and technology at CES.

One of them, a small clothing company "Voormi," is from Pagosa Springs, Colorado.

"It's an ability to integrate sensors and electronics directly inside the neat structure of fabric," said Dustin English, CEO of Voormi.

Their innovation is to have three sensors connect to your phone. It tells you the temperature, humidity, and heat index. The innovation could save people's lives.

"You can picture firefighters heading into (the) building and command in control is monitoring firefighters to make sure nobody is getting heat stroke under their protected equipment," said English.

E.M. Microelectronic U.S. is another company at the conference.

"We are in activity trackers," said Marc Morin with E.M. Microelectronic U.S. "….One of the biggest market right now is medical industry… glucose monitor for diabetes care."

The designers of these chips are from southern Colorado.

"Places like UCCS… excellent engineers… they feed right into our system and get trained and work on some exciting products," said Morin.

They are smaller companies, but with larger ambitions to make a difference one step at a time.

"Looking for solutions that we can provide with integrated electronics and sensors inside the textiles… which is super cool," said English.

Friday is the last day of the CES. English says his goal for 2025 is to keep working towards innovation.

