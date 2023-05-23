Southeast Colorado runoff exception to statewide records

COLORADO SPRINGS — Water in the West is a precious resource that is closely tracked.

“Snowpack is really our main contributor to water storage and water supply,” said Colorado Springs Utilities, Water Conveyance Manager, Kalsoum Abbasi.

It has been an exceptional snowpack year for much of Colorado.

Regions of the state got snow totals approaching 200% of the average.

It was not the same in the southeast region of the state.

The snowpack average for the Arkansas River Basin was decent, but just less than the 100% average.

“As far as our customer water supply goes this year, we're in good shape,” said Abbasi.

Reservoirs in the Colorado Springs Utilities portfolio are averaging 70% full and should reach the 90% sweet spot by the end of the spring runoff.

____

