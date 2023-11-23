Southbound Meridian Rd. closed near E. Woodmen Rd. for a fatal crash Wednesday

FALCON — Southbound Meridian Rd. is closed at E. Woodmen Rd. for a fatal crash, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

It happened shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday near the Walmart in Falcon.

According to Colorado State Patrol (CSP), the crash involved two vehicles at the intersection. A passenger in one of those vehicles has died. At this time, it is unclear if anyone else is injured.

CSP says the road will be closed for several hours, but it is unclear when the road will reopen. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says to avoid the area. If you are traveling through, they ask that you slow down and let crews work safely.

This is a developing story. News5 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article as more information becomes available.

____

